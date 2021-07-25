Community prays for the return Xavior Harrelson nearly two months after the 11-year-old went missing

More than 75 community members came to support Xavior's family and the Montezuma community Sunday.

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Decked in orange, more than 75 people came out to a vigil Sunday for missing Montezuma boy Xavior Harrelson.

The vigil started and ended with a prayer. There was also an 11-minute moment of silence—one minute for every year of Xavior's life.

Many supporters wore orange, Xavior's favorite color. They released monarch butterflies and orange balloons to "light his way home."

Xavior has not been seen since the end of May. At the time, he was reportedly wearing blue pajama pants and black shoes.

More than $30,000 has been raised for a reward for anyone with information about where Xavior might be. Anyone with relevant information should call law enforcement.

Those wishing to donate money to the reward fund can do so via PayPal or by contacting the Montezuma State Bank at 641-623-5766.

Orange balloon release for Xavior. pic.twitter.com/wmHrMZqstN — Eva Andersen - Local 5 News (@EvainIowa) July 25, 2021