Construction project to start Monday in Ames; COVID-19 prevention being deployed

Crews are using social distance, among other techniques, to keep themselves safe.

AMES, Iowa — Part of a busy road in Ames will see some work on Monday, and leaders said COVID-19 prevention will be deployed.

Crews will be working on Delaware Avenue from Ontario to Reliable Streets. Traffic will be closed to through traffic during the project, which is expected to take between three to four weeks.

They'll undertake intake and curb replacement, pavement and sidewalk improvements.

Leaders said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, inspectors and the contractor to maintain a social distance of at least six feet, use gloves when necessary, and to stay home when sick.