Mahaska County construction worker killed in accident

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A construction worker died Wednesday after being pinned by a piece of construction equipment, according to a press release from the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred around 5 p.m. where Highway 92 meets the North Skunk River in Mahaska County.
The other workers were able to free the victim, 46-year-old Pablo Jesus Gomez-Garcia of Ottumwa, from the construction equipment. However, the Mahaska Sheriff's Office reported Gomez-Garcia "succumbed to his injuries" before first responders arrived on the scene, the release says.
The Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy as the investigation into this incident continues.