Mahaska County construction worker killed in accident

The incident is still under investigation, according to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office.

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A construction worker died Wednesday after being pinned by a piece of construction equipment, according to a press release from the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. where Highway 92 meets the North Skunk River in Mahaska County.

The other workers were able to free the victim, 46-year-old Pablo Jesus Gomez-Garcia of Ottumwa, from the construction equipment. However, the Mahaska Sheriff's Office reported Gomez-Garcia "succumbed to his injuries" before first responders arrived on the scene, the release says.