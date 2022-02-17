Watch "Good Morning Iowa" for the daily key phrase and sign up for your chance to win a $250 prepaid debit card!

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 wants you to have good mornings every day by starting them with the "Good Morning Iowa" team.

Now, you have some extra encouragement. Watch "Good Morning Iowa" from 5-7 a.m. each day, February 21 to 25, to hear the key phrase of the day. Then, sign up for your chance to win a $250 prepaid debit card!



Check out the link below to enter the "Good Mornings Start Here Sweepstakes!" Click/tap here to ENTER!

Complete rules below.

GOOD MORNINGS START HERE SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Good Mornings Start Here Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of the state of Iowa who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WOI-DT (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 5:00 a.m. C.T. on Monday, February 21, 2022 and end at 12:00 p.m. C.T. on February 25, 2022 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Enter by watching Sponsor’s newscast “Good Morning Iowa” each day from 5:00 a.m. CT to 7:00 a.m. CT between Monday, February 21, 2022 through Friday, February 25, 2022. The “Key Phrase of the Day” will be announced daily during each of those newscasts. In the event that a newscast is canceled, or an announcement is not aired, the “Key Phrase of the Day” will be announced in the day’s following newscast.

Enter by visiting the Good Mornings Start Here Sweepstakes official registration page on the We Are Iowa website (WeAreIowa.com/contests) and completing all the required information and following all posted instructions. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “SUBMIT” button. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address.

Maximum one (1) entry per person per day. Entries not selected will not roll over to subsequent drawings; you must separately enter each drawing for which you wish to be eligible. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry.

By entering, you agree to the terms of the Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

4. Winner Selection . One winner will be drawn each of the following days in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received that contain the correct Key Phrase of the Day: February 21; February 22; February 23; February 24; February 25. There will be a total of five (5) winners.

5. Prizes and Odds . Each winner will receive a $250 prepaid debit card (ARV: $250). Prize tickets,

vouchers, and gift cards are not transferrable for cash, or to anyone other than the person drawn as the

winner. Sponsor and Promotional Sponsor reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or comparable

value in the event a described prize, or any portion thereof, is unavailable for any reason whatsoever.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winners will be notified on or about the day following the drawing at the email address and/or phone number provided on winner’s entry form. Each winner must respond to such notification within 24 hours. Failure of winner to respond with such time period or return of email prize notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, each winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 3903 Westown Parkway, Des Moines, Iowa 50266 within ten (10) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 8 a.m. (C.T.) and 5 p.m. (C.T.) weekdays) and a valid photo identification may be required. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes at any time, for any reason. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

8. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

9. Copyright . By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant grants to Sponsor an exclusive, royalty-free and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit or otherwise use the entrant’s submitted entry, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the Internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each entrant further agrees that if his/her entry is selected by Sponsor as the winning entry, he/she will sign any additional license or release that Sponsor may require, and will not publicly perform or display her or his submission without the express permission of Sponsor.