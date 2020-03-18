Coronavirus in Iowa: Here's how public health emergency will affect the way you shop, dine

Places all over the state have closed their doors to help combat the spread of COVID-19. Here's what you need to know,

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a State Public Health Disaster Emergency Tuesday morning, ordering the closure of all dining areas in restaurants and bars through at least March 31.

This comes as the latest set of closures in response to the COVID-19 outbreak that's been ravaging the country and the world.

School food options, local food pantries

Gov. Reynolds ordered all schools shut their doors for at least four weeks Sunday morning. The schools are closed, but meals will still be available.

Des Moines Public Schools is partnering with DMARC and the Food Bank of Iowa to provide food for kids and families who need it while the schools are shut down.

You can find a full list of locations and times here.

Marshalltown Community Schools will also provide food for students who rely on school lunches to get fed. They will have grab-and-go lunches at all school locations from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Availability will be communicated through their website and Facebook page.

Grocery stores

ALDI

ALDI's new hours started Monday, with stores across the United States open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Some stores may have limited hours to accommodate restocking and cleaning.

Fareway

Beginning Wednesday, all Fareway stores and meat markets will be open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The early closure will provide for additional cleaning and sanitation measures in our stores, as well as time for restocking inventory. As part of these new hours, the first hour of business from 8 to 9 a.m. will be reserved for those customers who are 65 and over, expecting mothers, those living with a serious chronic medical condition, and anyone with an underlying medical condition that increases the susceptibility to serious illness from COVID-19.

"We appreciate the advance cooperation from our customers in respecting the hour reserved for those that are at higher risk," Fareway said in a statement.

Hy-Vee

All Hy-Vee locations will now operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice, allowing for time to restock and sanitize.

Convenience stores will run during their normal hours, and all dining areas in Hy-Vee stores are now closed to the public.

Other notes from Hy-Vee:

Deliveries will now be made by third-party partners like Shipt and Door Dash (where available) in order to help in-store employees focus on pickup orders and other needs at the stores. Hy-Vee is asking customers who are able to do so to shop in stores so that the available Hy-Vee Aisles Online timeslots can be used for those who are unable to shop for themselves or have been advised by health care professionals to limit their public exposure.





Hy-Vee is suspending its weekly corporate ad circular that is distributed to all stores and found in many local newspapers. Due to the current high demand for many products, suppliers are unable to guarantee the fulfillment of certain products. Stores will honor the products featured if they are in stock.

“This is an unprecedented situation for all of us," Hy-Vee Chairman, CEO and President Randy Edeker said. "We are committed to doing all we can to keep our customers and employees healthy and safe, and to being the helpful smile in every aisle that is needed during this time.”

Target

Target intends to keep almost all locations open nationwide, and is working on enhancing services like order pickup and drive-up. They have also placed a one-per-guest limit on supplies like packs of toiler paper and paper towels, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and bottled water.

Walmart

Walmart has changed the hours of all locations to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Workers will work normal overnight shifts, but will spend that time cleaning, disinfecting and restocking.

Restaurants and bars

Gov. Reynolds has ordered all restaurants and bars close down their dining rooms, effective noon Tuesday. Establishments can still be open for drive-thru and carry-out services.

Below is a partial list of restaurants and bars in central Iowa who have released their plans for the public health emergency.

Papa Keno’s Drake: Moving to take-out/delivery only until further notice.

Exile Brewing Co.: Curbside pick-up available.

Barattas: Carry-out and delivery available.

Pizza Ranch: Free delivery or pickup available.

Christopher's Restaurant (Beaverdale): Curbside pickup available and delivery offered for the Beaverdale area only. Delivery available from 4-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To place an order, call 515-274-3694.

Centro (Des Moines): Closed through the end of the month.

Table 128 (Clive): Launching a take-out program with a limited menu to include two large salads, four fully-cooked entrees and one dozen cookies weekly. A 5-week subscription is $80.

Gusto Pizza Co: New operating hours of Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

