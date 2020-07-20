More than two dozen residents at Newton long-term care facility have coronavirus

Newton Health Care Center leaders said they took all advised precautions to prevent COVID-19 from entering the facility.

NEWTON, Iowa — The number of coronavirus cases among staff and residents continues to rise at the Newton Health Care Center in Jasper County.

According to a Sunday news release, there are now 43 confirmed positive cases among residents at the long-term care facility and 10 positive employees. Tests are still pending for employees and residents, and leaders anticipate receiving those results soon.

“We continue to be fully transparent with open communication to our families, Residents and employees. We know this information is not easy to hear or read for anyone," said Sharon DeSpain, facility administrator.

Right now, all residents who have coronavirus are on a secure COVID unit. Staff are wearing personal protective equipment and are "focused on compassionate care and keeping residents comfortable in their home."

You can read the full release posted on social media below.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 421 long-term care facility residents so far in Iowa. There are currently 16 active outbreaks at LTC's, which means at least three people at the facility have tested positive.