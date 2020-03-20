Coronavirus price gouging in Iowa? Here are the Iowa stores with complaints filed against them

From toilet paper to hand sanitizer, the Iowa Attorney General's Office has received more than 20 price gouging complaints.

With every state containing a confirmed case of COVID-19 and Iowa's count now up to 45 as of Friday afternoon, items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer have become hot commodities.

The issue for some Iowans, according to complaints filed with the Iowa Attorney General's Office, is that retailers are hiking up the cost of essential goods during the pandemic.

As of noon Friday, 23 formal complaints of price gouging had been filed with the attorney general's office, plus an additional 100 or more informal complaints such as calls or social media posts.

"Price gouging is defined in the Attorney General's Administrative Rule as raising prices unreasonably above the price at which the merchandise or service was sold in the usual course of business immediately prior to the onset of the emergency," the attorney general's office wrote in a March 10 notice.

The price gouging rule went into effect following Gov. Kim Reynolds' State of Public Health Disaster Emergency on Tuesday and remains in place during Iowa's "subsequent recovery period", a timeframe of up to six months after the emergency is lifted.

Four complaints each were filed against Linn's Supermarket in Des Moines and Amazon, an online retailer that the AG's office "has been in contact with".

The complaints against Linn's accuse the small store of upcharging for toilet paper, such as a four-pack priced at $15.99.

"Walked in to buy toilet paper and the guy ... behind the counter told me I couldn't afford it because it cost him $38 a pack and he wanted $55," one complaint reads. "He then tried to sell me big rolls of commercial toilet paper for $10 a roll and then tried to sell me homemade hand sanitizer for $30 a bottle."

"I walked out because I felt so offended."

While Amazon also has four formal complaints against them, stores like Hy-Vee, Walmart and Menards have two complaints each filed against them.

"We investigate any and all accusations," a Hy-Vee spokesperson told Local 5 when asked about the filed complaints. "We take this matter very seriously."

If the attorney general's office begins an investigation into price gouging, they can research the historical price of an item at the store and even ask the seller the wholesale cost of the item for them.

“Price gouging is substantially raising prices for needed goods or services,” Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said in a statement. “This is illegal and is something our office will pursue.”