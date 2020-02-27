Coronavirus timeline: The spread of COVID-19

From China to the United States, find where the virus started and where it is now.

There are over 80,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide.

While health officials say coronavirus has a low risk of reaching Iowa, everyone should be informed of where it originated and how easily it can spread from person-to-person.

December 31, 2019

The virus is unknown at this point. Reports of pneumonia detected in Wuhan, China are sent to the World Health Organization. Wuhan Municipal Health says these cases occur between Dec. 12 and Dec. 29.

January 1, 2020

The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market is closed by Chinese health authorities. It's discovered that wild animals sold there could be the source of the virus.

January 7, 2020

The virus is identified as a novel coronavirus by Chinese authorities.

January 11, 2020

The first death is announced by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission. A 61-year-old man died on Jan. 9 due to respiratory failure caused by severe pneumonia. The man was exposed to the virus at the seafood market.

January 16, 2020

Japanese authorities confirm that a Japanese man who traveled to Wuhan is infected with the virus.

January 17, 2020

A second person in China dies from the virus. The United States responds to the outbreak by implementing screenings for symptoms in San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles.

January 20, 2020

139 new cases come up according to China officials, a third death is reported. The National Institutes of Health announce that they are working on a vaccine against the coronavirus.

January 21, 2020

Washington state officials confirm the first case on US soil.

January 29, 2020

The Iowa Department of Public Health says they are prepared for the coronavirus, however there isn't a huge threat of anyone contracting the virus in the state.

January 30, 2020

First case of person-to-person transmission of the virus in the US is reported.

January 31, 2020

The Trump administration announces that they will deny entry to foreign nationals who have been to China in the last two weeks.

February 2, 2020

A man from the Philippines dies from the coronavirus. This is the first death reported outside of mainland China since the outbreak began.

February 5, 2020

Two Iowans on return from China and voluntarily confine themselves in their homes.

February 7, 2020

Dr. Li Wenliang from Wuhan dies from the coronavirus. Wenliang was targeted by police for trying to sound the alarm on the virus back in Dec.

February 8, 2020

A 60-year-old US national dies in Wuhan on Feb. 6. The US Embassy in Bejing confirms the death.

February 10, 2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects efforts to contain the virus. A team of international experts from WHO arrive in China to assist with containing the outbreak.

February 11, 2020

The WHO names the virus COVID-19.

February 14, 2020

Egypt announces the first case of the coronavirus, according to a joint statement by Egypt's Ministry of Health and the WHO. This is the first case reported in Africa.