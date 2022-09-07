Ankeny Costco set to open in November

The wholesale store will join Ankeny's new Spectrum 36 district on Nov. 17 at 4000 NE Spectrum Drive, according to Costco's website.

ANKENY, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in September 2021.

A new Costco is set to open its doors in Ankeny later this fall.

The wholesale store will join Ankeny's new Spectrum 36 district on Nov. 17 at 4000 NE Spectrum Drive, according to Costco's website.

The warehouse will feature a food court, gas station, pharmacy, tire service center, optical department and more.