Ankeny Costco set to open in November

A new Costco is set to open its doors in Ankeny later this fall.
The wholesale store will join Ankeny's new Spectrum 36 district on Nov. 17 at 4000 NE Spectrum Drive, according to Costco's website.
The warehouse will feature a food court, gas station, pharmacy, tire service center, optical department and more.
The Ankeny Costco will be the fourth in Iowa and the second in central Iowa, joining locations in Davenport, Coralville and West Des Moines.
