Praying against injustice: Des Moines church addresses racial injustices in their own faith, surrounding community

Cottage Grove Church held a service Sunday evening to address George Floyd's death and racial injustices in the world.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It wasn't always easy for Pastor Rechab Gray to lead the Cottage Grove Church, which is made up of mostly white people.

Pastor Gray and his family moved to Des Moines from Philadelphia about three years ago, and he said the majority of his former home is black.

Following recent events, Gray has realized that it still isn't easy.

"It really put a strain on me and my fam," he told Local 5's Eva Andersen and Leziga Barikor.

The death of George Floyd represents the racism that Gray has known his whole life. Gray said historically, churches have failed to address racism.

"Pastors haven't been preaching this for centuries and centuries and centuries, decades upon decades, you know. Congregants are basically going to just follow their leadership of those in authority," he said.

That's why the church held a prayer service to call out racial injustice not only in the community, but in their own body of faith.

Pastor Gray asked the 200 congregates that attended the service to listen to their fellow members of color without condescension. Their cries were filled with a sense of urgency.

"I pray Lord Jesus that we may be a church who is willing to submit to people of color without asking them to qualify or to present their credentials, Lord," said church member Arianysis Todd.

Members called out "white mindsets," in which they addressed privileges that white people have.

"I am a sinner but I am white, so at least I'm a little bit better, because that's what this country tells you. I got to deal with that!" exclaimed Ike Todd, another member of the Cottage Grove Church.

Ryan Spencer, another member of the church, said this service was long overdue.

"What you're seeing is we are overburdened by how long this has taken. We have been fighting for justice, we have been crying out to death ears primarily," Spencer said.

Pastor Gray urged those who've had "deaf ears" to know that radical, gritty change is what Jesus Christ would have wanted.

"Jesus is not like this sweet, nice guy, Iowa nice dude. He don't work like that, like if you were going to come at him with any kind of nonsense that is not about justice, not about the righteousness of God, then he has something to say to you," he said.