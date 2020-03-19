Court documents: Des Moines murder suspect hit mother with crowbar 'until she stopped moving'

32-year-old Christopher Thompson is being held at the Polk County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines man whose mother's body was found in a home Wednesday afternoon allegedly beat her to death with a crowbar, according to court documents.

32-year-old Christopher Thompson is accused of killing his mother, 50-year-old Paul Thompson, on Friday during an argument. A criminal complaint states that Thompson admitted to the killing to two Des Moines Police Department detectives.

"[He] stated that during an argument with his mother on the night of the 13th, he became enraged and grabbed a crowbar from inside their house," the complaint reads. "Christopher stated that he came at Paula and struck her in the head once causing her to fall to the ground. He then stated that he hit her multiple times in the head while he stood over her on the ground until she stopped moving."

In the same interview, police say Thompson admitted to killing his mother's cat with the same crowbar and discarding the cat in a trash can.

Police were called to a home in the 200 block of Pleasantview Drive just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in response to a welfare check.

When they went inside, officers found Paula's body.

Christopher Thompson turned himself into the Polk County Jail later Thursday afternoon.

Thompson is being held at the Polk County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.