Courts in Nebraska, Iowa set plans amid virus pandemic

The courts are just another entity making changes to help against the spread of COVID-19.

OMAHA, Neb. — Federal courts in Nebraska are nixing all jury trials and grand juries for the rest of the month in a move to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, state courts in Iowa and Nebraska are taking some precautions. An order from Nebraska's Supreme Court chief justice says those at elevated risk of transmitting COVID-19 are barred from attending trials.