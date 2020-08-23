x
Iowa sees first child die from COVID-19, IDPH confirms

The Iowa Department of Public Health says the child was under the age of five, and had 'significant underlying health conditions."
IOWA, USA — Saturday, The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed the first COVID-19 death in a child in the state.

The child reportedly died in June, but the investigation didn't conclude until August 6.

The IDPH reports the State Medical Examiner ultimately determined COVID-19 to be the child's cause of death.

The IDPH says confirming the cause of death in cases like these including a variety of tests that can sometimes take months to complete and certify.  The State Medical Examiner performed a full range of tests in this case because of the child's complicated medical history, according to the IDPH.

