COVID-19 in Iowa: 64 additional positive cases confirmed

The Iowa Department of Public Health says 4,375 negative cases have been reported in the state as of Saturday morning.

DES MOINES, Iowa — An additional 64 Iowans tested positive for COVID-19 as of Saturday morning.

A total of 298 Iowans have tested positive while 4,375 have tested negative. The death total is still three.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the following locations and ages of those that have tested positive:

Benton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Boone County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Buchanan County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Cerro Gordo County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Dallas County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged (41-60 years)

Dubuque County, 1 middle-aged (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Fayette County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Harrison County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Jasper County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Keokuk County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Linn County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Polk County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-aged (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Poweshiek County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Scott County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Shelby County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Taylor County, 1 adult (18-40 years)