The Iowa Dept. of Public Health says they were notified of 23 new cases on Saturday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — There are now 68 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa, according to health officials.

Gov. Kim Reynolds' office said the Iowa Department of Public Health was notified of 23 more positive cases. As of Saturday, there have been 1,049 negative tests done at the State Hygienic Lab.

The IDPH says the locations and age ranges of the 23 new cases are: