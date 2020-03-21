DES MOINES, Iowa — There are now 68 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa, according to health officials.
Gov. Kim Reynolds' office said the Iowa Department of Public Health was notified of 23 more positive cases. As of Saturday, there have been 1,049 negative tests done at the State Hygienic Lab.
The IDPH says the locations and age ranges of the 23 new cases are:
- Allamakee County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Black Hawk County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 elderly (81 years or older)
- Dubuque County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Fayette County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Johnson County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
- Muscatine County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
- Polk County, 2 middle age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Pottawattamie County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
- Story County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Washington County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
