COVID-19 Iowa trends, new drug for treatment

See where Iowa is heading and how a new drug could make a big impact in treating COVID-19.

IOWA, USA — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are spiking in some parts of the country.

To get a better understanding on where we are now compared to where we were, Local 5's Elias Johnson took a look at data trending in Iowa.

Memorial Day weekend was considered our first test of lifting restrictions and taking responsibility as we make choices in public.

Right now there are record cases in places like Florida, Texas and Arizona, where officials attribute more cases with more testing.

But that doesn't explain the increases in patients admitted to the hospital with the infection.

"It's a different population that is making that curve rise. and it's a younger population," Medicine Specialist at Baptist Hospital Dr. Yvonne Johnson said. "Those people have to realize that they have the propensity to spread to those that are more vulnerable."

Here in Iowa, the revamped coronavirus web page updated in real-time gives us the big picture.

We're seeing more infections, but the rate is steadily falling in the past two months, as are the daily deaths from COVID-19.

We're also seeing a decrease in hospitalizations and ventilator use.

Also, some good news for those trying to recover, a possible new medical breakthrough in treatment for patients.

Previously, redemsivir was thought to be the only treatment to help those on ventilators recover faster.

But in the past 24-hours a steroid has emerged in trials over in the United Kingdom as being effective called dexamethasone.

"Preliminary data using this old cheap and safe steroid dexamethasone in patients moderately or severely ill with COVID-19, the first trial to show a survival benefit," ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton said. "The author estimates that one death would be prevented for every eight patients treated with this drug who are on ventilators."

Here come the caveats. This data has not been fully released and it has not been peer reviewed yet.

Protests here in Des Moines and across the nation following the death of George Floyd have medical professional concerned over the large gatherings and lack of social distancing.

If there are cases linked to the demonstrations, we'll likely start seeing those impacts within this next week.