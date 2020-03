COVID-19 live updates: Des Moines Downtown Farmers' Market postponed; no shelter order in place

As of Tuesday morning, there were 124 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

Half of those cases were confirmed over the weekend, and the virus is now in community spread, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds.

2,315 tests have come back negative.

National organizations and local businesses are implementing changes to guard against the spread of the virus.

Reynolds' state agencies have coordinated a new website for the latest details and information about coronavirus in our state. Go here for updated information and graphs that track the disease in our state.

Mental Health Tips from Polk County Health Services

Tuesday, March 24

Greater Des Moines Partnership postpones Downtown Farmers' Market

The Downtown Farmers' Market has decided to postpone Opening Day until restrictions are lifted. It was originally scheduled to open on May 2.

No shelter order in place in Iowa as of Tuesday afternoon

Gov. Reynolds said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that one of the 18 individuals hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 has been released.

A shelter in place order has not been issued for the State of Iowa.

"While sheltering in place is a tool that is currently being used in other states, we do not believe it is a mitigation measure that is necessary in Iowa at this time," said Sarah Reisetter with the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Iowa Department of Public Health releases hospitalization data

According to IDPH data, 18 individuals remain hospitalized. Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday afternoon that one had been released, dropping the total to 17.

Other numbers include:

9 are discharged and recovering

63 were hospitalized

0 have died

Hospitalization is for previous 24-hour period and does not include pending case investigations.

Polk County sets up Iowa State Fairgrounds as shelter for the homeless who test positive

“When we are sick, we want to be comforted in a place where you feel safe and can get well. For people experiencing homeless, they do not have a home,” said Polk County Health Department Director Helen Eddy. "Everyone needs care and compassion during this time.”

People experiencing homelessness and test positive for COVID-19 will have an opportunity to stay at the shelter to recover and everyone will be provided with supportive care such as meals, beds, laundry services, supportive medical care and additional resources at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

There will be extra security at the fairgrounds, according to PCHD.

Individuals who have tested positive with COVID-19 and are trying to get well will be housed in the 4H building. The fence around it is used as a barrier to minimize community spread of COVID-19.

“The fence may look scary to fairground neighbors and the community," said Polk County Supervisor Tom Hockensmith. "Please rest assured, this is to make sure we are reducing the spread of COVID-19 and respect the dignity of those who are staying at the shelter. This is such a difficult time for everyone that we need compassion for everyone including our most vulnerable populations.”

For more information about the COVID-19 in Polk County, please Polk County Health Department’s website at www.polkcountyiowa.gov/health.

19 additional positive tests, negative tests surpass 2,300

Iowa's total is now up to 124. Buchanan, Cedar, Jasper and Warren counties each have confirmed their first positive case of COVID-19.

Complimentary boxed meals for truckers

They're on the roads bringing us the essentials items we need and today the Iowa Motor Truck Association will be providing one thousand boxed lunches for truck drivers.

Drivers can get their complimentary lunch at the Jasper County Weigh Station Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and and Wednesday in Dallas County.

The boxed lunches have been prepared by Gateway Market, In The Bag Deli, Main Street Café & Bakery and Palmer's Deli.