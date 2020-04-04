COVID-19 live updates: Positive cases at 868 with 22 total deaths; Reynolds to hold Monday press conference

The latest Iowa Department of Public Health numbers came in Saturday morning. Gov. Reynolds has yet to issue a shelter-in-place order.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.

786 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, with negative tests totaling 9,454 as of Saturday morning.

Three additional deaths were reported Saturday morning, making the state's total at 14.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has yet to issue a shelter-in-place order for the state.

Sunday, April 5

The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health: Eight additional deaths with 83 more positive COVID-19 cases.

Iowa now sits at 22 deaths and 868 confirmed cases with 9,973 negative tests.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is scheduled to hold a press conference Monday at 11 a.m.

Saturday, April 4

Latest numbers from Iowa Dept. of Public Health

The Iowa Department of Public Health confirms three more Iowans are dead from COVID-19 and 87 more are infected.

The numbers were released Saturday morning.

The deceased include an older adult (61-80 years) from Linn County, a middle-aged adult (41-60 years) from Henry County, and an older adult (61-80 years) from Polk County.

The IDPH said a total of 786 Iowans have tested positive of COVID-19. 9,454 Iowans tested negative for the virus.

Iowa National Guard delivers medical supplies

The Iowa National Guard is doing their part to help combat the coronavirus by working to distribute medical personal protective equipment across the state. So far, soldiers have delivered over 280 pallets of supplies of 90 of Iowa's 99 counties.

FEMA awards $44M to Iowa for COVID-19 response

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is giving the State of Iowa around $44 million for "eligible work" in the COVID-19 response. That money will assist Iowa's purchases in March and April of personal protective equipment (PPE) like gowns, masks, face shields and more.

This equipment will go to hospitals, medical clinics, city and county governments, and certain private-non-profits across the state.

Waukee Area Christian Services fund-raising gala will be online

Waukee Area Christian Services is heading in a "new direction" for their 4th annual fund-raising gala this month. The "Creating Connections" gala will be completely virtual.

The fundraiser will start on Monday, April 14 and will finish with a live streaming event scheduled for Friday night on April 17. Their goal is to raise $52,000.