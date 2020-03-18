COVID-19 restrictions on care facilities making it hard for caregivers

Up until a few days ago, Ken Gregersen was able to visit his wife Evie and bring her meals.

While social distancing is being encourage to stop the spread of the coronavirus nationwide, it can make it especially difficult for those with loved ones in hospitals or care faciliites.

Many have shut their doors to visitors in order to protect patients and other individuals who could be at a higher risk to contract COVID-19.

Ken Gregersen hasn't been able to see his wife Evie for several days because of her Alzheimer's diagnoses. She currently lives at an Ankeny care facility.

"It's difficult," Ken said. "And it's difficult for anyone and any of us who are quarantined, but living alone is a pretty lonely experience."

Up until a few days ago, Ken was able to visit Evie and bring her meals.

It won't be until at least April 1 that the care facility will be closed to visitors, but Ken thinks he may have to quarantine longer than two weeks.

The Greater Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association is working as a support group to those who may feel physically, mentally or emotionally isolated because of the changes surrounding COVID-19.

"This is a learning process. We're still going through a lot of growing pains. We ourselves are digitizing to move all of our in-person meetings on the phone or digitally," said Greg Woods with the Greater Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. "For a lot of caregivers, this is part of their routine ... is to go in and visit their loved ones or to be able to help with them."