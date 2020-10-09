Local mother is COVID free and back at home

“I could not stop holding my kids’ hands on the way home," said Hegwood. "They all showed up to welcome me home. It was really good! Really good!”

“They spent so much time suiting up to come into a room with me and they didn’t even know me," said Hegwood. "All their faces were behind masks so I don’t know what they look like. They know what I look like. I hope even just a handful of them can hear this because I really am so thankful for them. They are really good people!”