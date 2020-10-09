Local mother is COVID free and back at home

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 spoke with Kristy Hegwood when she was in the hospital with COVID-19. Now, she's at home COVID free.
“I could not stop holding my kids’ hands on the way home," said Hegwood. "They all showed up to welcome me home. It was really good! Really good!”
Hegwood was in a local hospital for 11 days, a few of them in the intensive care unit.
Now, she has a message for the healthcare professionals that helped her recover.
“They spent so much time suiting up to come into a room with me and they didn’t even know me," said Hegwood. "All their faces were behind masks so I don’t know what they look like. They know what I look like. I hope even just a handful of them can hear this because I really am so thankful for them. They are really good people!”