Coworking space sees increase in membership with some employees still working from home

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some employees have been working from home for about a year, and it's become their new normal.

Abby Rowling is a director of operations at Gravitate, which is a coworking space where employees from different fields rent areas and work under one roof, said they began receiving lots of inquires because of some employers requiring work from home.

More recently, the business has seen more interest than before.

"Especially with vaccines being distributed we're starting to see a rise in membership which is something we expected," Rowling said. "We're really hopeful."

The Gravitate space can seat 70 people in their open area section and it has 14 offices, which can hold between two to 14 people.

One person who has a membership with the coworking space is Mason Kessinger.

Kessinger said he gets to the location downtown weekday mornings around 8:30 to start his day.

He opted to work in a shared space rather than working at home so he could differentiate his home life from his work life.

"Working from a co-working space rather than at home allows my home to be a sanctuary," Kessinger said. "That I can come to and put work behind me. So I can come here and go through my daily routine and have all the amenities that I need."

The space offers Wi-Fi to all of its members and in addition to the offices and desks to sit at, there are some phone booths to work in and hold private Zoom meetings.

Kessinger noted when he comes to Gravitate he is always more productive, but besides the space offering him the chance to be more productive, he said it gave him the chance to network.

"The Gravitate social network has been really fundamental to me getting integrated with other people and knowing what's going on about town," Kessinger said.

It's a network the Gravitate employees expect will grow.

Rowling said with some employers still requiring staff to work remotely, hopefully, employees might want to change their working space, and give coworking a try.