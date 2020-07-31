Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash leads to major delays, exit closure on part of I-235 near downtown Des Moines

A vehicle hit a pedestrian in eastbound traffic, Des Moines police said.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A car vs. pedestrian crash is leading to big delays on the Friday afternoon commute on I-235 near downtown Des Moines.

Two people were transported to the hospital, a Des Moines Fire Department spokesman said to Local 5.

Police are asking you to avoid the area.

Des Moines police said the crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the interstate, near East 6th Street. The East 14th Street exit is closed, and will remain closed for about two hours, police said on Facebook.

Officers said in their preliminary investigation, a pedestrian entered into eastbound traffic and was hit by a vehicle.