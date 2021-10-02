Creston man convicted of first-degree murder

Gerald Parker was convicted by a Madison County jury on Tuesday for shooting and killing Jonathan Hoffman.

WINTERSET, Iowa — A Madison County jury convicted 42-year-old Gerald Parker of first-degree murder Thursday in the death of Jonathan Hoffman.

According to the Madison County Attorney's Office, on July 21, 2020, Parker willfully, deliberately and with premeditation killed Hoffman.

Deputies said Hoffman was found lying unresponsive at the intersection of Macksburg Road and Grandview Lane near Monroe around 3:30 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, Hoffman was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.