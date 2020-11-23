x
First responders knock down fire at Urbandale apartment complex Monday

Firefighters tell Local 5 the cause was electrical.
URBANDALE, Iowa — First responders from Clive and Urbandale were called to an apartment complex fire Monday afternoon that has displaced three adults and three children. 

Crews got the call to the 7800 block of Iltis Drive just after 1:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found smoke coming from a 3rd floor unit. They said the fire happened in a bedroom, with damage from the fire contained to the unit. 

Firefighters tell Local 5 there was water damage to a unit below, but the 10 other apartments in the building weren't damaged. 

First responders said the cause was electrical. 

The affected victims are receiving help from the American Red Cross, fire crews said.

Damage was estimated at $50,000.

