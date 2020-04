Residents will not be allowed back into an apartment complex in the 600 block of Park Street until the sprinklers are replaced.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in downtown Des Moines on Sunday evening.

The Des Moines Fire Department tells Local 5 that crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Park Street around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on a call for a fire in an apartment on a high floor.

A sprinkler knocked the fire down and crews were able to get the smoke out, according to the fire department.