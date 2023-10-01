Crews respond to fire at collision shop in Des Moines

First responders were at the scene of Brad's Collision Center near SE 14th and McKinley early Tuesday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — First responders are working to put out a heavily-involved fire at a collision shop on Des Moines' south side early Tuesday.

Crews were called to the Brad's Collision, near Southeast 14th and Mckinley just after 3:00 a.m.

They said firefighters went on a defensive attack, to get the overhead door open to get water inside.

First responders said the owner was on the scene early Tuesday.

"The business has been here for a little more than 30 years," Ahman Douglass with Des Moines Fire Department said.

"And this is not a 24-hour occupancy, so there was no reason for anyone to be inside the building."

The Des Moines Fire Department tells Local 5 there are no injuries on the scene.

They also say Southeast 14th southbound was closed from Watrous to near Diehl, but has now reopened.

With the freezing weather, we're told City of Des Moines Public Works would lay down sand nearby to keep people safe.