First responders at scene of morning house fire in Bondurant

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said everyone got out safely.

BONDURANT, Iowa — A house went up in flames Tuesday morning in Bondurant, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews responded to the fire on Alpha Street after receiving the call before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Everyone in the house got out safely, the sheriff’s office told Local 5.

The sheriff’s office is assisting in guiding traffic amid road closures.

In addition, the Red Cross is helping the family affected. Local 5 has reached out to the city of Bondurant for more information