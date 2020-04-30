Criminal complaint: Mahaska County woman admitted to shooting husband; victim identified

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A woman in Mahaska County has been charged with murder after allegedly confessing to shooting her husband.

Law enforcement responded to a call of a possible homicide in rural Mahaska County just before 10 a.m. on April 29.

Just after noon, a deceased body was found in the residence at 2436 135th St. in rural New Sharon.

The body has been identified as 55-year-old Steven Jay Davis.

Law enforcement arrested 69-year-old Carol Ann Davis, charging her with Murder in the First Degree.

According to a criminal complaint, Davis called Poweshiek County dispatch on Wednesday requesting to speak to a deputy with the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office.