Criminal complaint: Mahaska County woman admitted to shooting husband; victim identified

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A woman in Mahaska County has been charged with murder after allegedly confessing to shooting her husband.
Law enforcement responded to a call of a possible homicide in rural Mahaska County just before 10 a.m. on April 29.
Just after noon, a deceased body was found in the residence at 2436 135th St. in rural New Sharon.
The body has been identified as 55-year-old Steven Jay Davis.
Law enforcement arrested 69-year-old Carol Ann Davis, charging her with Murder in the First Degree.
According to a criminal complaint, Davis called Poweshiek County dispatch on Wednesday requesting to speak to a deputy with the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office.
Once the deputy arrived at the residence, Davis admitted that she "shot her husband in the head and killed him" on Sunday morning, the complaint reads.