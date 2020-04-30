Criminal complaint: Mahaska County woman admitted to shooting husband

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A woman in Mahaska County has been charged with murder after allegedly confessing to shooting her husband.

Law enforcement responded to a call of a possible homicide in rural Mahaska County just before 10 a.m. on April 29.

Just after noon, a deceased body was found in the residence at 2436 135th St. in rural New Sharon.

The identity of the subject is being withheld by law enforcement pending positive confirmation.

Law enforcement arrested 69-year-old Carol Ann Davis, charging her with Murder in the First Degree.

According to a criminal complaint, Davis called Poweshiek County dispatch on Wednesday requesting to speak to a deputy with the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office.