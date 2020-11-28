Crucial day for small businesses in a year packed with economic punches

DES MOINES, Iowa — Small Business Saturday this year may be one of the most crucial as many local companies are struggling due to the pandemic.

Des Moines East Village store Raygun told Local 5 Shop Small Saturday is traditionally one of their biggest days of the year. This year, however, with sales being down, it's even more important. "Really support local business because all of those profits go back directly to the employees and the communities we serve," said Katia Correa, Director of Stores at Raygun.