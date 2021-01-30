Cub Scouts surprise retirement community with snowmen

CLIVE, Iowa — Cub Scout Pack 181, out of Waukee, set out to surprise a retirement community in Clive today.
The scout group, around 40 people, spent the afternoon building snowmen outside the windows of the residents of Woodlands Creek Retirement Community.
Pack 181's usual winter service project includes Christmas caroling but had to find something else due to the pandemic.
Den Leader Scott Purcell said they saw the idea online and thought it would be a good service idea.
"We struggle this time of year in the winter to get the scouts together to do stuff and especially now with COVID, it makes it even more difficult so this just kind of worked out perfectly and then this huge snow we had just, everything just kind of came together at the last minute." said Purcell "It's kind of two-fold. You know, bring some happiness and joy to the people that are here and also give the guys something to do to keep them busy this time of year."
Cub Scout Pack 181 is made up of 5 dens. Around 40 participants helped build the snowmen, including pack member's siblings.