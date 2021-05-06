Two west metro fire departments warn a fiber cut is affecting 911 services

Leaders said it's affecting Westcom's dispatch center.

IOWA, USA — Two west metro fire departments are warning people a cut fiber is reportedly affecting 911 emergency services in Iowa.

The Urbandale Fire Department posted on Facebook Thursday it's impacting Westcom's dispatch center. Westcom's service area includes not only Urbandale but Clive, Norwalk, West Des Moines and Waukee.

Waukee's fire department posted about the cut fiber:

Leaders said there's no timeline for repairs, but calls are being answered at this time.

First responders said the Iowa State Patrol is answering Westcom's 911 calls, and they are forwarding the information to them.