Cyber attack interrupts Des Moines City Council teleconference with racist messages

They are still unsure at this time who was behind the cyber attack.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A video teleconference of the Des Moines City Council and the Des Moines Civil and Human Rights Commission was hacked with "racist, sexist and pornographic messages" aimed towards members of the commission.

“What occurred proves hate and ignorance is alive and well. But I stand steadfast in my resolve to continue to be an agent of change,” said Kameron Middlebrooks, chair of the Civil and Human Rights Commission. “Our commission has started the path to Bridging the Gaps we face in our community and will continue to work cooperatively with Council and Des Moines residents to ensure we drive this hate into the darkness and uplift neighbors with love and equitable policies.”

Both Middlebrooks and Mayor Frank Cownie assured that the joint meeting will be rescheduled.

“This was a disgusting and sickening display of racial intolerance that we as Des Moines residents and Iowans can never tolerate, never ignore,” said Mayor Frank Cownie. “Those who disrupted with their vile comments have only succeeded in strengthening our objective – this will not impede the steps we’ve made or slow the work that remains in Bridging the Gap in our community.”