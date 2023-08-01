14-year-old drowns at Dale Maffitt Reservoir, Dallas County Sheriff's Office says

A 911 call made around 6:50 p.m. claimed three people fishing in Maffitt Lake had fallen into the water and were "struggling to stay afloat."

A 14-year-old girl has died after spending several minutes underwater in the Dale Maffitt Reservoir on Monday evening, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said a call came in to Dallas County Dispatch around 6:50 p.m. because three people fishing in Maffitt Lake had fallen into the water and were "struggling to stay afloat."

A passerby helped two of the people out of the water and then dove in to pull out the third, a 14-year-old girl. At that point, she'd been underwater for several minutes.

Someone administered CPR to her before she was transported to Mercy Hospital, where she later passed away.

No foul play is suspected at this time, the sheriff's office said.