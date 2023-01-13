1 dead, 1 injured in Adel crash Thursday, Dallas County Sheriff says

ADEL, Iowa — One man is dead and another injured after a Thursday evening car crash in Dallas County, according to the sheriff's office.
Officials say 28-year-old Riley Scarper and 60-year-old Steven Morrell, both from Adel, crashed on U.S. Route 6 right before 6 p.m. Thursday.
The crash severely injured Scharper, who was extricated from the vehicle and transported to MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines via helicopter. Scharper later died from his injuries.
Morrell was transported from the scene in an ambulance and treated for minor injuries.
