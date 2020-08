Waukee natives Thomas Kennedy and Rachel Glissman, both 36, died in the crash. Iowa State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — Two are dead after a motorcycle crash in Waukee, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

ISP says Waukee natives Thomas Kennedy and Rachel Glissmann, both 36 years old, were eluding a Dallas County Sheriff's Deputy on a motorcycle down 360th St. near Earlham when they went off-road, crossed nearby 360th Place and went into a ditch.