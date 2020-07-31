Dallas County Sheriff's administrative offices closing to the public on Friday

The offices are moving crosstown to a new building in Adel.

ADEL, Iowa — A heads up for those who are planning to visit the Dallas County Sheriff's administrative offices in Adel.

On Friday, its offices (including civil) will be closed to the public. It's in advance of their relocation crosstown, from 201 Nile Kinnick Drive North, to the Law Enforcement Center at 28985 Thin Blue Line Lane.

They will reopen on August 3.

On Facebook, leaders said E-911 and patrol divisions will not be impacted.

