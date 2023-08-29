x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Dallas County Sheriff's Office: Man dies after car crashes into body of water

Officials believe 32-year-old Jordan West of Minburn was driving at a high rate of speed around 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday when the crash happened.

More Videos

ADEL, Iowa — A vehicle and its driver were located in a body of water near Redfield following a high-speed crash overnight, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office says. 

Officials believe 32-year-old Jordan West of Minburn was driving at a high rate of speed in Redfield around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday when he hit multiple boulders near a dam and drove into the water. 

West and his car were completely submerged when first responders arrived on the scene. A towing company, with the help of a diver, located the car and West's body in the water. 

At this point, the sheriff's office says no foul play is suspected and there is no danger to the public. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

Related Articles

Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. 

► Follow us on Threads! 

► Download the We Are Iowa app 

► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter 

 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube 

Before You Leave, Check This Out