Dallas County Sheriff's Office: Man dies after car crashes into body of water

ADEL, Iowa — A vehicle and its driver were located in a body of water near Redfield following a high-speed crash overnight, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office says.

Officials believe 32-year-old Jordan West of Minburn was driving at a high rate of speed in Redfield around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday when he hit multiple boulders near a dam and drove into the water.

West and his car were completely submerged when first responders arrived on the scene. A towing company, with the help of a diver, located the car and West's body in the water.

At this point, the sheriff's office says no foul play is suspected and there is no danger to the public.