Police asking for public's help in locating missing teen girl

ANKENY, Iowa — Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Ankeny Police Department, Daphne Perez left her home on Tuesday and hasn't been seen since.

Perez is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has long brown hair and could be wearing jeans, a dark hoodie and a stocking hat, according to the police department.

Police say she is believed to be in the Des Moines area, possibly with friends from her former school.

Those with any information on her whereabouts are asked to call the Polk County Dispatch at 515-286-3333, extension #5.

