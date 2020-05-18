'They broke his face in five places': Father of man beaten, African-American leaders demand justice after assault

The Des Moines NAACP Branch is urging the Des Moines Police Department to investigate the assault as a hate crime.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A father is furious after his son was allegedly beaten by two white men in Des Moines early Saturday morning.

DaQuan "Quan" Jones, 22, was walking down the street to visit his girlfriend early Saturday morning when two men jumped and beat him. That's according to his father, Daryl Jones Jr.

Quan was left with significant injuries, according to Des Moines police.

"They beat my son," Daryl told Local 5's Leziga Barikor. "The broke his face in five places. They broke his wrists. These are not kid actions. These are grown, grown men or grown actions. So we just want justice for Quan. That's all we want."

On Sunday, the Des Moines NAACP branch held a press conference to address the attack and the recent cyber attack from Thursday.

Kameron Middlebrooks, chair of the Civil and Human Rights Commission and NAACP Des Moines Branch President, addressed both incidents during the press conference.

His statement in part read, "Living in the midst of COVID-19, it is easy to believe that this virus is the cause of many of our problems. In truth, it has only exacerbated these issues we face. The greatest being another invisible virus, racism, and how deeply rooted it is in the foundation and continuation of this nation."

Middlebrooks' statement also urged the Des Moines Police Department to investigate the assault as a hate crime.