DART stepping up sanitation amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Keeping it's riders safe and healthy is a top priority for DART

DES MOINES, Iowa — Public transit officials are doing what they can to make sure your daily commute is as safe as possible amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With 1200 bus stops in the Des Moines metro DART buses are a way that a lot of people get around town.

On their paratransit buses are a lot of people with compromised immune systems.

It's something DART is taking seriously amid the COVID-19 outbreak, to make sure their riders stay safe.

For Bill Hansen, riding public transit isn't a choice.

"I ride it everywhere. I ride it to Wal-Mart on the south side, I ride it to doctor appointments at Broadlawns," Bill said.

He doesn't have a car and DART is the only affordable option.

"You get all the benefits of transportation without all the expenses," Bill said.

But Bill also knows he can't control how clean the buses are, especially amidst a viral outbreak.

That's where DART is stepping up.

"We intentionally increased the sanitizing of our buses now that there is an outbreak in the state of Iowa," interim chief operating officer Amanda Wanke said.

DART officials are using a new anti-viral cleaning agent multiple times a week in addition to their daily cleaning.

They said safety is their top priority.

They now have an internal task force, monitoring the outbreak daily and developing the next steps.

"And so we have various scenarios that we have started to layout as an organization. And just like every other organization, they're evolving daily," Amanda said.

But they said there are also steps riders can take.

"There's hand railings, there's other surfaces that you are touching as you get on the bus. Using a tissue, using your sleeve, something else to grab onto those surfaces are some of the things people can choose to do," Amanda said.

Bill said he'll do his part to stay safe and is thankful for the people in charge of his daily ride.

"Even doing what they're doing is more than what is probably expected of anybody," Bill said.

The CDC said there has not been a documented case of someone getting coronavirus from a surface.

It's not yet been documented how long the virus can even live on a surface.

The flu virus, for example, can last for up to 48 hours.

So even though they're using that disinfectant every other day, it's still important to frequently be washing your hands.

DART is sending updates to all of its riders as the COVID-19 situation develops.