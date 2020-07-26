Daughter, agencies remember life of Jasper County Sheriff reserve deputy

Vance Weltha spent his entire life serving others as a volunteer firefighter and sheriff's reserve deputy. He was 55 years old.

BAXTER, Iowa — Sunday, local first responder agencies reacted to the passing of Jasper County Sheriff's Reserve Deputy Vance Weltha.

Vance passed away on Saturday at the age of 55, according to his daughter Amber.

"He has lived a life full of serving others, honestly like he looked for it. He loved to do it," Amber said.

Vance did a lot in his 55 years on Earth. He was born and raised in Ames and then moved to Ankeny with his wife.

Amber said he served as a volunteer firefighter in Ankeny, Altoona and Baxter.

"He just like spent all of his free time serving others and helping. And when he did have free time... aside from work, he would always be with my brother, Mom and I," Amber said.

Amber just graduated from high school last month. She played volleyball, and her dad loved being at her side for those trips.

"He loved volleyball trips and took in my teammates is his own daughters, so he had about 10 daughters every year," Amber said.

"He was always just talking about how proud he was of us and how much he enjoyed his time and he just had such a love for every single person around him."

Amber said that Vance spent lots of time at schools teaching about life as a first responder and fire safety.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office Facebook page posted Vance's badge number in memory of him Sunday.

The Newton Police Dept. shared the post, extending their condolences to Vance's family.

Vance also worked as a fire fighter with the Baxter Rural Fire Dept. The department posted a heart-felt message to their Facebook page late Saturday night:

"We come to you with heavy, broken hearts this evening, my friends. We are extremely saddened to be notified of the passing of Vance Weltha, one of our own. Vance donated numerous years to Baxter Fire, Baxter Rescue, and as a reserve Deputy for Jasper County. You have answered your last call. Rest easy, brother, your fellow brothers and sisters got it from here. Please keep the Vance Weltha family in your thoughts and prayers."