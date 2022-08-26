Davenport man takes home $2M Mega Millions prize, says he's splitting it with stepdad

After winning the drawing last month, Ben Sanford made plans with his stepfather to split the earnings, as they've always said they'd do.

CLIVE, Iowa — A Davenport man and his stepdad are walking away happy after claiming and splitting a $2 million Mega Millions prize.

On Friday, Aug. 26, Ben Sanford claimed a $2 million Mega Millions prize that he had previously won on July 29 during the game's huge jackpot event.

But, the victory wasn't his alone.

Shortly after winning the prize, he made a plan with his stepfather, Jason, to split the earnings.

The pair say that they usually buy tickets together and always agreed that they would split the prize if they won.

According to Ben's story, he checked one of his six tickets on the night of the drawing and screamed in surprise when he saw that one was a winner. He then ran downstairs to wake up the half-asleep Jason to tell him that they had made it big.

Jason says that it felt real to them a day later.