A familiar face in Iowa politics retires after decades of serving Iowans

David Yepsen has been the host of the popular political show "Iowa Press" for five years. He will be replaced by Radio Iowa News Director O. Kay Henderson.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — David Yepsen has been covering Iowa politics longer than many reporters have been alive. At almost 71 years old, he thinks it's the right time for him to retire, and he's proud of the body of work he's leaving behind.

Yepsen announced in August that he would be retiring as host of "Iowa Press," a popular program discussing politics in Iowa.

He'd been in the host's chair since 2017, but his first appearances came much earlier.

Yepsen started appearing in the show during the 1970s when he was a political reporter with the Des Moines Register. After a long career, Yepsen believes it's a good time for him to step aside.

"I've had a great run," he said. "I've always believed you should quit while you're ahead. It's better to leave early than to leave too late. And I've done that with every job that I've had. You stay a certain amount of time, you accomplish what you want to do."

Yepsen is retiring with decades of experience under his belt. Although there are always little things he wishes he could've done better, he's satisfied knowing he helped Iowans make some very important decisions.

"The biggest contribution that any journalist makes is to make sure that we're covering things that will strengthen our democracy, that people need to know to make good decisions in the voting booth," he said.

Iowa PBS announced that Yepsen's successor will be O. Kay Henderson, the new director of Radio Iowa, and frequent partner on Iowa Press. He believes that she's got what it takes to fill his shoes.

"She's been my partner in this program for many years," he said. "She's gonna do a great job. She's an experienced, in-depth Iowa journalist."

Yepsen's last show as anchor of Iowa Press is next week, on September 10th. Don't worry, he won't be disappearing; Iowa PBS says he'll still be appearing for political specials and other broadcasts.