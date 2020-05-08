DCI investigating Fort Dodge deadly officer-involved shooting

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A woman is dead following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday evening.
According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, a 911 call came in from a resident in the 1500 block of 20th Avenue South reporting a female that was armed with large knives and was acting erratically.
Deputies from the Webster County Sheriff's Office and a Fort Dodge officer responded to the call. During the interaction, the woman was shot and killed.
The identity of the woman is being withheld at this time pending family notification.
The deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave due to department policy. This incident remains under investigation.