DCI investigating Fort Dodge deadly officer-involved shooting

Fort Dodge and Webster County officers responded to a call of a woman in distress holding weapons.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A woman is dead following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday evening.

According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, a 911 call came in from a resident in the 1500 block of 20th Avenue South reporting a female that was armed with large knives and was acting erratically.

Deputies from the Webster County Sheriff's Office and a Fort Dodge officer responded to the call. During the interaction, the woman was shot and killed.

The identity of the woman is being withheld at this time pending family notification.