DCI investigating suspicious death in Waukee

A 30-year-old man apparently went into cardiac arrest.

WAUKEE, Iowa — Shortly after 5:00 Thursday night, first responders were sent to an apartment at 432 SE Laurel Street where a 30-year-old man was possibly having a heart attack.

When officers arrived, the man had died.

Police deemed the possible cause of death questionable, so the Department of Criminal Investigation has been called in to assist in the investigation. An autopsy will be conducted.