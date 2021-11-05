DCI investigating suspicious death in Waukee

WAUKEE, Iowa — Shortly after 5:00 Thursday night, first responders were sent to an apartment at 432 SE Laurel Street where a 30-year-old man was possibly having a heart attack.
When officers arrived, the man had died.
Police deemed the possible cause of death questionable, so the Department of Criminal Investigation has been called in to assist in the investigation. An autopsy will be conducted.
This is an ongoing investigation. We'll update the story as information becomes available.
► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
► Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube