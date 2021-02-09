DCI searching for Xavior Harrelson in Poweshiek County

The 11-year-old Montezuma boy has been missing for three months.

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video is from Sept. 2.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is assisting the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office in a search related to the disappearance of Xavior Harrelson.

Mitch Mortvedt, an assistant director at the DCI, confirmed the search is underway in Poweshiek County, but said no other information can be released at this time.

Xavior was last seen May 27.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the sheriff's office at 641-623-5679 or visit the FBI's tip submission page.