2 killed in Des Moines crash involving car and 2 motorcycles

Police are now searching for the people involved in the accident that left two others dead and one injured Tuesday night.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Officers with the Des Moines Police Department are investigating after a crash left two people dead and one injured at E 14th Street and E Washington Avenue Tuesday evening. 

Sgt. Paul Parizek told Local 5 three vehicles were involved in the crash: a car and two motorcycles. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

The occupants of the car ran from the scene. 

The area around the accident will be closed for about four hours, Parizek said. 

