Man dead following crash between motorcycle, stolen car in Des Moines

It happened in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway Sunday night.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a stolen car Sunday.

Police were called to the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Junior parkway just after 8:30 p.m.

They say a car that crashed into the motorcycle, then crashed a second time into a building nearby.

They say the driver of the car tried to run away, but was caught and taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The motorcyclist who died was a 51 year old man.