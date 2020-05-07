4 dead following single-vehicle crash in Des Moines

The Des Moines Police Department said an officer saved one person from the crash early Sunday morning.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four people are dead following a car crash on the 4200 block of George Flagg Parkway early Sunday morning in Des Moines, according to police.

A release from the Des Moines Police Department said officers and the Des Moines Fire Department responded around 2:25 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle crash in the area.

The crashed car had multiple occupants when it caught on fire. A police officer, who was first on scene, rescued one person from the vehicle.

The other four occupants were killed in the crash, according to police.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.